Newspapers and Magazines

People
April 05, 2023
Could email newsletters keep local journalism alive?
Joshi Herrmann describes founding The Manchester Mill as an antidote to “content farms”
Róisín Lanigan From the magazine
People
December 08, 2022
West Highland Free Press editor Keith MacKenzie: You could consider us radical
David McAllister From the magazine
Cricket
October 06, 2022
Sporting life: “I took the joy of teamwork for granted”
Michael Brearley From the magazine
Politics
August 01, 2022
Even the sycophancy of an amoral Tory press couldn’t save Boris Johnson
Peter Oborne
Newspapers and Magazines
May 31, 2022
Prospect appoints Ellen Halliday to Co-Deputy Editor
Prospect Team
Society
January 27, 2022
Sporting Life: playing for laughs
Emma John From the magazine
Newspapers and Magazines
December 22, 2021
The Prospect Interview #210: Jane Martinson: what's going on at the Daily Mail?
Prospect Team
Politics
December 09, 2021
The inside story of backstabbing, feuds and intrigue at the Daily Mail
Jane Martinson
Politics
September 28, 2020
The immense journalistic courage of Harry Evans
Peter Kellner
