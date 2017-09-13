Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Wendell Steavenson
Regulars
September 13, 2017
Listen: Headspace #14—"The Character Thing"
In this month's podcast, Tom Clark and guests ask what makes a political leader
Tom Clark
Society
September 14, 2016
Matters of taste: flocking to Shetland
Wendell Steavenson
From the magazine
Society
December 12, 2013
Matters of taste
Wendell Steavenson
From the magazine
Culture
August 21, 2013
The New Middle East
Wendell Steavenson
From the magazine
Society
July 18, 2013
Matters of taste
Wendell Steavenson
From the magazine
Society
Matters of taste
Wendell Steavenson
From the magazine
Margaret Thatcher
December 19, 2011
The best of Prospect 2011
Prospect
Margaret Thatcher
The best of Prospect 2011
Prospect
Barack Obama
December 31, 2010
Looking back on 2010—plus our top 10 articles of the year
Prospect
Barack Obama
Looking back on 2010—plus our top 10 articles of the year
Prospect
Regulars
July 21, 2010
In Prospect
David Goodhart
From the magazine
Regulars
In Prospect
David Goodhart
From the magazine
Essays
July 21, 2010
The good oligarch
Wendell Steavenson
From the magazine
Essays
The good oligarch
Wendell Steavenson
From the magazine
1
2
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 7
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines