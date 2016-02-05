Polly Toynbee

Polly Toynbee-image
Race
February 05, 2016
Who Cares if Britain isn’t a Christian Country?
Christianity's supremacy is being challenged by secularism—and other faiths
Sameer Rahim
Polly Toynbee-image
Culture
February 19, 2015
Book review: 'Cameron's Coup' by Polly Toynbee and David Walker
Josh Lowe From the magazine
Polly Toynbee-image
Regulars
October 16, 2013
The Prospect list
Prospect Team
Polly Toynbee-image
Politics
October 15, 2013
The Daily Briefing: Tuesday 15 October
Prospect Team
Polly Toynbee topic image
Regulars
September 18, 2013
Letters
Prospect Team From the magazine
Regulars
Polly Toynbee-image
Letters
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Polly Toynbee topic image
Regulars
March 21, 2012
Editorial: The British way
Bronwen Maddox From the magazine
Regulars
Polly Toynbee-image
Editorial: The British way
Bronwen Maddox
From the magazine
Polly Toynbee topic image
Culture
December 11, 2011
Best gifts, worst gifts: Shirley Temple
Prospect
Culture
Polly Toynbee-image
Best gifts, worst gifts: Shirley Temple
Prospect
Polly Toynbee topic image
Opinions
November 17, 2010
Cavalier cuts
Tim Leunig From the magazine
Opinions
Polly Toynbee-image
Cavalier cuts
Tim Leunig
From the magazine
Polly Toynbee topic image
Culture
May 03, 2009
Is inequality to blame for all social ills?
Julian Le Grand From the magazine
Culture
Polly Toynbee-image
Is inequality to blame for all social ills?
Julian Le Grand
From the magazine
1 2 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 9
About us Subscribe Contact us Staff Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Advertise with us
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines