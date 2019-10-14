Peter Kellner

Politics
October 14, 2019
What does the Queen’s Speech tell us about Johnson’s intentions?
Both sides of the PM’s character were on display in the measures announced today. The question is which will win out after a general election
Politics
May 31, 2019
How far will the Liberal Democrat recovery go?
Economics
May 02, 2017
Corbyn’s problem: voters care more about competence than policy
Politics
October 05, 2015
Will Boris and Zac back Brexit?
Culture
September 16, 2015
Book review: The Times Guide to the House of Commons 2015 by Ian Brunskill
Politics
March 27, 2015
Three key facts about David Cameron's departure
Economics
March 19, 2015
Budget 2015: the nous behind the numbers
Politics
January 23, 2015
General Election 2015: David Cameron's NHS strategy is damaging the Tories
Politics
December 12, 2014
Is Ed Miliband too late to earn trust on the economy?
