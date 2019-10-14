Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Peter Kellner
Politics
October 14, 2019
What does the Queen’s Speech tell us about Johnson’s intentions?
Both sides of the PM’s character were on display in the measures announced today. The question is which will win out after a general election
Peter Kellner
Politics
May 31, 2019
How far will the Liberal Democrat recovery go?
Peter Kellner
Economics
May 02, 2017
Corbyn’s problem: voters care more about competence than policy
Peter Kellner
Politics
October 05, 2015
Will Boris and Zac back Brexit?
Peter Kellner
Culture
September 16, 2015
Book review: The Times Guide to the House of Commons 2015 by Ian Brunskill
Josh Lowe
Culture
Book review: The Times Guide to the House of Commons 2015 by Ian Brunskill
Josh Lowe
Politics
March 27, 2015
Three key facts about David Cameron's departure
Peter Kellner
Politics
Three key facts about David Cameron's departure
Peter Kellner
Economics
March 19, 2015
Budget 2015: the nous behind the numbers
Peter Kellner
Economics
Budget 2015: the nous behind the numbers
Peter Kellner
Politics
January 23, 2015
General Election 2015: David Cameron's NHS strategy is damaging the Tories
Peter Kellner
Politics
General Election 2015: David Cameron's NHS strategy is damaging the Tories
Peter Kellner
Politics
December 12, 2014
Is Ed Miliband too late to earn trust on the economy?
Peter Kellner
Politics
Is Ed Miliband too late to earn trust on the economy?
Peter Kellner
1
2
3
4
...
8
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 36
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines