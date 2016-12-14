Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
December 14, 2016
If I ruled the world: Jeremy Paxman
Make voting compulsory—and promote thoughtfulness
Jeremy Paxman
From the magazine
Politics
March 27, 2015
#battlefornumber10: was this the moment Ed Miliband showed he could be Prime Minister?
Prospect Team
Opinions
October 15, 2014
Why I got sacked from the Shadow Cabinet after six days
James Gray
From the magazine
Essays
February 20, 2014
What's the point of the news?
Andrew Marr
From the magazine
Essays
December 12, 2013
Big ideas of 2014: Rejectionist politics—Euroscepticism, populism and Russell Brand-ism
Jonathan Derbyshire
From the magazine
Essays
From the magazine
Books
November 14, 2013
The First World War: Jeremy Paxman in conversation with Bronwen Maddox
Prospect Team
Books
Gender
October 23, 2013
Win tickets to an evening of conversation with Jeremy Paxman
Prospect Team
Gender
Essays
October 16, 2013
Preview: A drama never surpassed
Bronwen Maddox
Essays
Regulars
October 16, 2013
The Prospect list
Prospect Team
Regulars
