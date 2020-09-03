Christopher Hitchens

Christopher Hitchens-image
Culture
September 03, 2020
The struggles of Martin Amis
A tricksy autobiographical novel feels very familiar
Miranda France From the magazine
Christopher Hitchens-image
Culture
March 24, 2016
Book review: Essays on Literary Culture & Public Debate by Stefan Collini
Matthew Adams From the magazine
Christopher Hitchens-image
Culture
February 18, 2016
Book review: And Yet... Essays by Christopher Hitchens
Jessica Abrahams From the magazine
Christopher Hitchens-image
Technology
February 07, 2012
Aquinas and the Big Bang
William Carroll
Christopher Hitchens topic image
Opinions
January 25, 2012
Stifling expression
Julie Burchill From the magazine
Opinions
Christopher Hitchens-image
Stifling expression
Julie Burchill
From the magazine
Christopher Hitchens topic image
Culture
December 22, 2011
Imperial ‘Itch
David Goodhart From the magazine
Culture
Christopher Hitchens-image
Imperial ‘Itch
David Goodhart
From the magazine
Christopher Hitchens topic image
World
December 20, 2011
Václav Havel: the compulsion of a dissident
Julian Evans
World
Christopher Hitchens-image
Václav Havel: the compulsion of a dissident
Julian Evans
Christopher Hitchens topic image
Culture
December 16, 2011
Christopher Hitchens, 1949-2011
Culture
Christopher Hitchens-image
Christopher Hitchens, 1949-2011
Christopher Hitchens topic image
Culture
September 21, 2011
The art of the essay
Philip Hensher From the magazine
Culture
Christopher Hitchens-image
The art of the essay
Philip Hensher
From the magazine
1 2 3 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 13
About us Subscribe Contact us Staff Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Advertise with us
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines