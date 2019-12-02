Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
Politics
December 02, 2019
Johnson interview: how the BBC failed to uphold robust journalistic practice
Consent for the licence fee depends on showing integrity in tough times, says a former head of BBC television news
Roger Mosey
World
November 17, 2016
Watching the world fall apart
Lucy Wadham
Essays
February 20, 2014
What's the point of the news?
Andrew Marr
Culture
September 18, 2013
The art of bad writing
Jess Cotton
August 21, 2013
Letters
Prospect Team
Letters
Prospect Team
Essays
July 18, 2013
Scottish independence: Do Scots want to break up Britain?
Andrew Marr
Politics
July 18, 2013
Editorial: Scotland just might say Yes
Bronwen Maddox
Politics
Editorial: Scotland just might say Yes
Bronwen Maddox
Politics
September 26, 2011
Blue Labour aims big
Prospect
Politics
Blue Labour aims big
Prospect
