Journalism

Journalism-image
Politics
September 16, 2022
Crime reporting is under threat from all sides. What is its future?
The crime beat has endured a protracted crisis as officers grow warier and reporter numbers dwindle. Some would even like to kill it off altogether
Duncan Campbell
Journalism-image
Politics
June 25, 2022
The problem with journalism? It’s still too posh
Lee Elliot Major
Journalism-image
Culture
June 16, 2022
Review: Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival and Hope in an American City
Jeanne May Desurmont From the magazine
Journalism-image
Culture
May 12, 2022
The journalists who predicted the future
Michael O'Connor From the magazine
Journalism topic image
Politics
April 07, 2022
Carole Cadwalladr on Andrew Neil’s awakening; Rachel Johnson’s childhood… and London’s ever-active libel lawyers
Carole Cadwalladr From the magazine
Politics
Journalism-image
Carole Cadwalladr on Andrew Neil’s awakening; Rachel Johnson’s childhood… and London’s ever-active libel lawyers
Carole Cadwalladr
From the magazine
Journalism topic image
People
January 27, 2022
Pippa Crerar: ‘Those in positions of power need to fess up and deal with the consequences’
Alex Dean From the magazine
People
Journalism-image
Pippa Crerar: ‘Those in positions of power need to fess up and deal with the consequences’
Alex Dean
From the magazine
Journalism topic image
Society
February 25, 2021
“Framing Britney” shows how women have been victims of cancel culture for decades
Lucinda Smyth
Society
Journalism-image
“Framing Britney” shows how women have been victims of cancel culture for decades
Lucinda Smyth
Journalism topic image
Media
December 07, 2020
Should journalists stop relying so much on anonymous sources?
Prospect Team From the magazine
Media
Journalism-image
Should journalists stop relying so much on anonymous sources?
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Journalism topic image
Culture
October 02, 2020
The intelligence delusion
Madeleine Bunting From the magazine
Culture
Journalism-image
The intelligence delusion
Madeleine Bunting
From the magazine
1 2 3 4 ... 71 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 352
About us Subscribe Contact us Staff Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Advertise with us
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines