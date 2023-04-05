Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
Fox News
Media
April 05, 2023
How Fox and Murdoch are destroying US democracy
After the 2020 election, Fox News gave airtime to an outright fiction: that Biden had stolen the presidency. As the company is sued over what it broadcast, legal documents reveal how far the Murdochs will go to keep America’s biggest channel on top
Matthew d'Ancona
From the magazine
Essays
March 24, 2016
What would Trump do?
Sam Tanenhaus
February 16, 2015
World Thinkers 2015: Reza Aslan
Prospect Team
World
January 12, 2015
Charlie Hebdo: the best of #FoxNewsFacts
Prospect Team
Essays
November 14, 2012
Thank Fox for that
Peter Kellner
Thank Fox for that
Peter Kellner
February 16, 2012
Not so super PACs
Tom Streithorst
Not so super PACs
July 20, 2011
Will Murdoch quit Britain?
Richard Northedge
Will Murdoch quit Britain?
Richard Northedge
June 22, 2011
America's Right: all at sea
Adam Haslett
America's Right: all at sea
Adam Haslett
November 17, 2010
Number cruncher: US voters—not so right wing
Peter Kellner
Number cruncher: US voters—not so right wing
