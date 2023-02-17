BBC News

Politics
February 17, 2023
We have bad news for the right-wing BBC haters: most of the public just don’t agree with you
It’s not the national broadcaster that’s out of touch, but the hardline critics who accuse it of left-wing bias without looking at the evidence
Patrick Barwise
Economics
February 01, 2023
Why doesn't the BBC challenge the austerity narrative?
Tom Clark
World
January 31, 2023
How Narendra Modi tried to censor a critical BBC documentary—and failed miserably
N Ram
Politics
January 25, 2023
The Richard Sharp saga is both entirely proper—and entirely seedy
Alan Rusbridger
Politics
January 24, 2023
How Labour can save the BBC
Damian Tambini
December 08, 2022
Tony Hall: We need a big debate about the BBC’s future
Tony Hall From the magazine
Tony Hall: We need a big debate about the BBC’s future
Tony Hall
November 03, 2022
Long life: “Ten years of struggling to be beautiful and upper class”
Sheila Hancock From the magazine
Long life: “Ten years of struggling to be beautiful and upper class”
Sheila Hancock
September 08, 2022
Diary: Jeremy Bowen on how our post-Cold War hopes disappeared
Jeremy Bowen
Diary: Jeremy Bowen on how our post-Cold War hopes disappeared
August 25, 2022
We have to stop normalising the absurd
Emily Maitlis
We have to stop normalising the absurd
