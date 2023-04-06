Media

Prospect Podcast
April 06, 2023
Bad News: How Murdoch and Fox are wrecking US democracy
Prospect Team
April 05, 2023
How Fox and Murdoch are destroying US democracy
Matthew d'Ancona From the magazine
People
April 05, 2023
Could email newsletters keep local journalism alive?
Róisín Lanigan From the magazine
Media
March 22, 2023
Gary Lineker, the BBC and the impartiality conundrum
Mark Damazer
Politics
February 17, 2023
We have bad news for the right-wing BBC haters: most of the public just don’t agree with you
Patrick Barwise
Economics
February 01, 2023
Why doesn't the BBC challenge the austerity narrative?
Tom Clark
World
January 31, 2023
How Narendra Modi tried to censor a critical BBC documentary—and failed miserably
N Ram
Politics
January 25, 2023
The Richard Sharp saga is both entirely proper—and entirely seedy
Alan Rusbridger
Politics
January 24, 2023
How Labour can save the BBC
Damian Tambini
