November 03, 2022
How the police failed Suzanne Van Hagen
Suzanne had a busy life, a loving family and an abusive partner. So why—when she was found dead alongside him—did West Midlands Police not investigate whether he’d killed her?
Louise Tickle
October 31, 2022
The Prospect Podcast #255: Helen King and Emily Lawford: Are the police institutionally sexist?
Prospect Team
Society
October 06, 2022
Arrested development: the inside story of institutional misogyny in the police
Emily Lawford From the magazine
Society
March 25, 2022
Black kids are more likely to go missing than white ones. Why don't the police take it more seriously?
Róisín Lanigan
Police
February 17, 2022
The Prospect Interview #217: Duncan Campbell: Are the police a spent force?
Prospect Team
Politics
February 16, 2022
Who would want to be Met commissioner?
Andrew Adonis
Politics
January 27, 2022
What’s wrong with the police?
Duncan Campbell From the magazine
Culture
May 04, 2021
Line of Duty: a victim of its own success
Lucinda Smyth
Politics
May 02, 2021
Line of duty: What does Cressida Dick really want?
