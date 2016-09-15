Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
Philosophy
September 15, 2016
Are literary judgments subjective?
It is fairly obvious that "King Lear" is a better play than "Timon of Athens"
Oliver Conolly
Opinions
January 21, 2016
Judgement and prejudice: a fine line
AC Grayling
From the magazine
Culture
February 16, 2015
World Thinkers 2015: Daniel Kahneman
Prospect Team
Economics
April 24, 2012
Emerging markets: Will Brazil pay for its success?
Jim O Neill
From the magazine
Technology
June 22, 2011
Patient, heal thyself
Catriona Chatfield
Opinions
March 23, 2011
My literary allergy
Geoff Dyer
From the magazine
From the magazine
Regulars
December 15, 2010
Editorial: The case for optimism
Bronwen Maddox
From the magazine
Culture
October 20, 2010
The way we were: Anarchy in the UK
Ian Irvine
From the magazine
Culture
September 29, 2010
Prospect recommends: architecture
Rowan Moore
1
2
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 8
