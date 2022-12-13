Law and Government

Politics
December 13, 2022
It is not radical to want to close prisons
Why can the government not accept the evidence that they do more harm than good?
Felicity Gerry
Culture
December 08, 2022
State of emergency: Britain's casual descent into unfreedom
Dominic Grieve From the magazine
Culture
March 03, 2022
How philosophy can liberate minds
Alex Peake-Tomkinson From the magazine
Politics
January 26, 2022
The parole system is broken. This is how to fix it
Nicholas Reed Langen
Culture
September 02, 2021
A gripping account of a life’s conclusion
Alex Peake-Tomkinson
Politics
April 13, 2021
Muslims in prison—time for a wake-up call
Raheel Mohammed
Politics
December 17, 2020
Is parliament really sovereign?
Alex Dean
Politics
December 08, 2020
When judges change their minds
David Neuberger
Politics
December 06, 2020
A new chapter in the story of UK legal success
Robert Buckland
