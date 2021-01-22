Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Human Rights Act
Culture
January 22, 2021
My rights, your wrongs: Nigel Biggar’s flawed attack on ‘human rights fundamentalism’
A new book’s attempt to critique the philosophy of human rights—and the “progressive zeal” of the judges who uphold them—ultimately fails to convince, says the former president of the Supreme Court
Brenda Hale
From the magazine
Politics
November 04, 2020
The urgency of renewed UK commitment to human rights
Dimitrios Giannoulopoulos
Politics
March 04, 2020
The next target in the project to “take back control”? Strasbourg and the Human Rights Act
Dimitrios Giannoulopoulos
Politics
December 05, 2019
The sinister threat to human rights buried in the Conservative manifesto
Hannah Copeland
Essays
July 12, 2019
Helena Kennedy vs Jonathan Sumption: Are our human rights laws working?
H Kennedy and J Sumption
From the magazine
Essays
Helena Kennedy vs Jonathan Sumption: Are our human rights laws working?
H Kennedy and J Sumption
From the magazine
Essays
March 24, 2016
Blair could have been great
Ferdinand Mount
From the magazine
Essays
Blair could have been great
Ferdinand Mount
From the magazine
Politics
October 05, 2015
Conservative Party Conference: Britain's world view is narrowing
Josh Lowe
Politics
Conservative Party Conference: Britain's world view is narrowing
Josh Lowe
Philosophy
September 17, 2015
Christian human rights: a conversation with Samuel Moyn
Jonathan Derbyshire
Philosophy
Christian human rights: a conversation with Samuel Moyn
Jonathan Derbyshire
Politics
August 20, 2015
Why we'll be hurt if we scrap the Human Rights Act
Prospect Team
Politics
Why we'll be hurt if we scrap the Human Rights Act
Prospect Team
1
2
3
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 13
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines