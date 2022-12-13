Crime and Justice

Politics
December 13, 2022
It is not radical to want to close prisons
Why can the government not accept the evidence that they do more harm than good?
Felicity Gerry
World
December 08, 2022
Where the international justice system fails
Michela Wrong
Politics
September 16, 2022
Crime reporting is under threat from all sides. What is its future?
Duncan Campbell
Economics
July 17, 2022
Bank fraud costs the UK £1 billion a year. So why don't we take it seriously?
Jane Smith
Culture
May 11, 2022
Britain’s new role—Jeeves to the world
Sameer Rahim From the magazine
Politics
February 16, 2022
Who would want to be Met commissioner?
Andrew Adonis
Technology
November 23, 2021
Ex-security chief: the government must prove its encryption plans work—or abandon them
Ciaran Martin
Economics
November 12, 2021
Ex-security chief: we have privatised our cyber security. The winners are the hackers
Ciaran Martin
Politics
October 21, 2021
The legal system is stretched to breaking point—and lawyers are worried
Robbie Griffiths
