Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
Courts
Politics
September 16, 2022
Crime reporting is under threat from all sides. What is its future?
The crime beat has endured a protracted crisis as officers grow warier and reporter numbers dwindle. Some would even like to kill it off altogether
Duncan Campbell
Politics
September 08, 2022
Jolyon Maugham: lawyer, activist, public enemy
Anne Perkins
From the magazine
Society
May 12, 2022
Don’t just blame lawyers when oligarchs abuse the courts
David Allen Green
From the magazine
Politics
March 08, 2022
When unlawfulness is not unlawful
Alex Dean
Politics
December 07, 2021
The government’s plan to throw out legal rulings is a constitutional minefield
Raphael Hogarth
Politics
Politics
October 21, 2021
The legal system is stretched to breaking point—and lawyers are worried
Robbie Griffiths
Politics
Politics
October 16, 2021
The government wanted to rein in the Supreme Court. Now it may not need to
Alex Dean
Politics
Politics
August 05, 2021
Has the UK Supreme Court reformed itself?
Alexander Horne
Politics
Politics
July 22, 2021
The government’s new judicial review bill is a damp squib. Thank goodness
Helen Mountfield
Politics
