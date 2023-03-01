Log in
March 01, 2023
The barrister pushing lawyers to back the planet, not polluters
Paul Powlesland on how lawyers have become “complicit” in the climate crisis
Ellen Halliday
January 12, 2023
The last thing Britain needs right now is Rees-Mogg’s “Brexit Freedoms” Bill
Schona Jolly
December 13, 2022
It is not radical to want to close prisons
Felicity Gerry
December 08, 2022
State of emergency: Britain's casual descent into unfreedom
Dominic Grieve
December 08, 2022
Where the international justice system fails
Michela Wrong
Where the international justice system fails
Michela Wrong
November 29, 2022
The UK Supreme Court has not settled the Scottish independence question
Sionaidh Douglas-Scott
The UK Supreme Court has not settled the Scottish independence question
Sionaidh Douglas-Scott
November 19, 2022
The Qatar World Cup farce is reaching its denouement
Mark Damazer
The Qatar World Cup farce is reaching its denouement
Mark Damazer
November 03, 2022
How the police failed Suzanne Van Hagen
Louise Tickle
How the police failed Suzanne Van Hagen
Louise Tickle
November 03, 2022
Eric Beecher’s diary: I'm being sued by Murdoch
Eric Beecher
Eric Beecher’s diary: I'm being sued by Murdoch
Eric Beecher
