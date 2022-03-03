Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
March 03, 2022
Sporting life: Racism in cricket
We need to work and talk together, multi-racially and multi-generationally
Michael Brearley
From the magazine
Society
September 24, 2021
The gender bias baked into our education systems
Pragya Agarwal
Society
August 28, 2021
What you need to know about critical race theory
Rebecca Liu
From the magazine
Politics
July 05, 2021
The "culture wars" affect how people vote—but not in the way you might think
Christabel Cooper
Society
June 22, 2021
We need to stop waiting for the least powerful people in the room to challenge bad behaviour
Politics
June 14, 2021
Defining Islamophobia and the problem with the Singh Report
Culture
September 30, 2020
Inclusive television advertisements aren't "PC propaganda"—they show Britain as it truly is
Racism
August 11, 2020
The Prospect Interview #142: Sarah Churchwell and Kenan Malik on white identity
Philosophy
August 05, 2020
What Noughts & Crosses taught me about myths behind race and Brexit
