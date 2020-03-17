Languages

March 17, 2020
The Prospect Interview #121: Britain’s language learning crisis explained
Plus what it takes to master a new language
Prospect Team
Languages topic image
Scotland
July 04, 2018
The Prospect podcast #40—Why everyone should learn a dying language
Prospect Team
Scotland
Languages topic image
Culture
October 11, 2017
Is language innate? A new book argues otherwise
Adrian Woolfson From the magazine
Languages topic image
Politics
August 24, 2017
Just what “global Britain” needs—a crisis in language learning
Teresa Tinsley
Languages topic image
Society
November 03, 2016
Attempting to learn German
Richard Dawkins
Languages topic image
Culture
August 30, 2016
The mystery of the Voynich Manuscript
Kevin Jackson
