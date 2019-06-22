Log in
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
June 22, 2019
Five reasons inequality is among the most pressing issues of our times
Inequality is back in the news but confusion too often knocks the discussion off track
Mike Brewer
Essays
April 20, 2016
Iain Duncan Smith: the quest of a quiet man
Philip Collins
From the magazine
Society
March 26, 2015
Leith on life: Walk a mile on my crutches
Sam Leith
From the magazine
Other
January 22, 2015
If I ruled the world: Margaret Drabble
Margaret Drabble
Philosophy
January 21, 2012
What Would Be A Socially Just Solution To The Current Economic Crisis?
Philosophy
What Would Be A Socially Just Solution To The Current Economic Crisis?
Social Justice
October 28, 2011
Taking the fun out of marriage
Jennie Bristow
Social Justice
Taking the fun out of marriage
Jennie Bristow
Politics
February 09, 2011
The welfare state after the crisis
Politics
The welfare state after the crisis
Politics
January 20, 2011
In response to James Purnell: A defence of theory
Politics
In response to James Purnell: A defence of theory
Culture
November 03, 2010
Who will win Prospect's think tank of the year award?
Prospect
Culture
Who will win Prospect's think tank of the year award?
Prospect
