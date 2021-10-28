Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Discrimination
Society
October 28, 2021
Age discrimination is a serious problem in the workplace—and employers need to act
The employment rate gap between middle-aged workers and older workers is widening for the first time since the mid-nineties, despite staff shortages. Reversing this is vital
Katharine Stockland
Politics
August 20, 2020
The A-Level disaster is an unnerving sign of things to come
Joanna George
Culture
September 05, 2019
The thrils and perils of the language of blackness
Colin Grant
Essays
June 10, 2019
Medicine in black and white: how flawed race science influences our healthcare
Angela Saini
From the magazine
Culture
July 18, 2018
From Cornish lay-bys to Oxford University, Damian Le Bas has created a cinematic portrayal of Gypsy Britain
Morgan Meaker
From the magazine
Culture
From Cornish lay-bys to Oxford University, Damian Le Bas has created a cinematic portrayal of Gypsy Britain
Morgan Meaker
From the magazine
World
September 09, 2015
'Violence against women is taking on new shapes and forms'
Jessica Abrahams
World
'Violence against women is taking on new shapes and forms'
Jessica Abrahams
Regulars
February 19, 2015
If I ruled the world: Kate Allen
Serena Kutchinsky
From the magazine
Regulars
If I ruled the world: Kate Allen
Serena Kutchinsky
From the magazine
Politics
June 23, 2014
Scrap the woman tax
Jessica Abrahams
Politics
Scrap the woman tax
Jessica Abrahams
Opinions
May 21, 2014
Letter from Beijing: Prejudice against out-of-towners
Helen Gao
From the magazine
Opinions
Letter from Beijing: Prejudice against out-of-towners
Helen Gao
From the magazine
1
2
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 8
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines