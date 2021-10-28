Discrimination

Society
October 28, 2021
Age discrimination is a serious problem in the workplace—and employers need to act
The employment rate gap between middle-aged workers and older workers is widening for the first time since the mid-nineties, despite staff shortages. Reversing this is vital
Katharine Stockland
Politics
August 20, 2020
The A-Level disaster is an unnerving sign of things to come
Joanna George
Culture
September 05, 2019
The thrils and perils of the language of blackness
Colin Grant
Essays
June 10, 2019
Medicine in black and white: how flawed race science influences our healthcare
Angela Saini From the magazine
Culture
July 18, 2018
From Cornish lay-bys to Oxford University, Damian Le Bas has created a cinematic portrayal of Gypsy Britain
Morgan Meaker From the magazine
World
September 09, 2015
'Violence against women is taking on new shapes and forms'
Jessica Abrahams
Regulars
February 19, 2015
If I ruled the world: Kate Allen
Serena Kutchinsky From the magazine
Politics
June 23, 2014
Scrap the woman tax
Jessica Abrahams
Opinions
May 21, 2014
Letter from Beijing: Prejudice against out-of-towners
Helen Gao From the magazine
