Demographics

Lives
April 05, 2023
Long life: I will go to my grave with my knickers in a twist
I hoped with age I would become wiser and calmer, but at ninety, I feel no more stable than I did when I was young
Sheila Hancock From the magazine
Immigration
March 22, 2023
Humans are fundamentally migratory. Stopping small boats won’t change that
Sam Miller
Society
March 01, 2023
Long life: On celebrating my 90th birthday, I’m struck by the ordinariness of life
Sheila Hancock From the magazine
Ageing
January 25, 2023
Long life: “In old age I seldom have conversations about sex”
Sheila Hancock From the magazine
Politics
December 07, 2022
We need a people-led commission to shape the future of immigration
Sunder Katwala
Politics
December 07, 2022
The demographic equation that props up society is in flux
Nesta team
Lives
May 12, 2022
Long life: Clinging on and letting go
Sheila Hancock From the magazine
Culture
April 07, 2022
Billionaires want to abolish death. But do we really want to live forever?
Emily Lawford From the magazine
World
February 24, 2022
Citizenship should be a right—whatever Priti Patel thinks
Colin Yeo
