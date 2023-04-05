Identity

Identity-image
Lives
April 05, 2023
Long life: I will go to my grave with my knickers in a twist
I hoped with age I would become wiser and calmer, but at ninety, I feel no more stable than I did when I was young
Sheila Hancock From the magazine
Identity-image
Immigration
March 22, 2023
Humans are fundamentally migratory. Stopping small boats won’t change that
Sam Miller
Identity-image
Society
March 01, 2023
Long life: On celebrating my 90th birthday, I’m struck by the ordinariness of life
Sheila Hancock From the magazine
Identity-image
People
March 01, 2023
The tax lawyer who brought down Nadhim Zahawi
Tom Clark From the magazine
Identity topic image
People
March 01, 2023
The barrister pushing lawyers to back the planet, not polluters
Ellen Halliday From the magazine
People
Identity-image
The barrister pushing lawyers to back the planet, not polluters
Ellen Halliday
From the magazine
Identity topic image
People
March 01, 2023
Nina Power: ‘Outrage is a bad mode for politics’
Finn McRedmond From the magazine
People
Identity-image
Nina Power: ‘Outrage is a bad mode for politics’
Finn McRedmond
From the magazine
Identity topic image
People
March 01, 2023
The priest risking jail to protest climate inaction
Jessica Abrahams From the magazine
People
Identity-image
The priest risking jail to protest climate inaction
Jessica Abrahams
From the magazine
Identity topic image
Culture
March 01, 2023
I am the resurrection
Dan Jackson From the magazine
Culture
Identity-image
I am the resurrection
Dan Jackson
From the magazine
Identity topic image
Society
March 01, 2023
Why Charles’s coronation could be a spiritual flop
Martyn Percy From the magazine
Society
Identity-image
Why Charles’s coronation could be a spiritual flop
Martyn Percy
From the magazine
1 2 3 4 ... 238 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 1189
About us Subscribe Contact us Staff Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Advertise with us
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines