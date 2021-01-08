Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Customs
Economics
January 08, 2021
The Brexit deal is being celebrated as though it removes all tariffs. It doesn’t
Many UK exports won’t qualify for preferential terms
Sam Lowe
Economics
September 24, 2020
A border with Kent: is this what sovereignty feels like?
Jonathan Lis
Economics
August 10, 2020
You are not a true Brexit geek until you know about “extended cumulation”
Anna Jerzewska
Politics
May 06, 2020
The next issue that could sink Brexit trade talks
Jonathan Lis
Politics
February 13, 2020
Brexit and the final defeat of honesty
Jonathan Lis
Politics
Brexit and the final defeat of honesty
Jonathan Lis
Economics
February 11, 2020
Michael Gove states the obvious
Jill Rutter
Economics
Michael Gove states the obvious
Jill Rutter
Politics
January 31, 2020
Brexit: Why Johnson’s claims of an open Irish sea border are mere fantasies
Alex Dean
Politics
Brexit: Why Johnson’s claims of an open Irish sea border are mere fantasies
Alex Dean
Economics
January 20, 2020
How Northern Ireland could use Brexit to its advantage
David Henig
Economics
How Northern Ireland could use Brexit to its advantage
David Henig
Economics
December 19, 2019
Level playing field commitments—the next Brexit frontier
David Henig
Economics
Level playing field commitments—the next Brexit frontier
David Henig
1
2
3
4
5
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 23
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines