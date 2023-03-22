Log in
March 22, 2023
Hunt’s budget just puts off difficult choices until the next election
Both political parties will have to face tough fiscal decisions in 2024
Tom Pope
People
March 01, 2023
The tax lawyer who brought down Nadhim Zahawi
Tom Clark
From the magazine
Politics
January 25, 2023
Sunak is far too weak to root out the sleaze in the Conservative party
Andrew Adonis
Politics
January 25, 2023
How the NHS crisis epitomises everything wrong with the UK’s political system
Sam Freedman
From the magazine
Economics
October 05, 2022
There are no good options left for the UK economy
Megan Greene
Tax
October 04, 2022
The Prospect Podcast #250: Fiscal unfairness: will workers revolt?
Prospect Team
Politics
September 23, 2022
Mini-Budget: An audacious "new era" of greed
Tom Clark
Economics
August 03, 2022
The UK needs bold new fiscal policy
Jagjit S Chadha
Economics
July 15, 2022
Tory leadership candidates need to face reality on tax pledges
Paul Johnson
