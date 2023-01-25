Interest Rates

Culture
January 25, 2023
Pop goes everything
Years of low interest rates and quantitative easing have inflated an almighty bubble. History shows what happens next
John Kay From the magazine
Economics
August 04, 2022
The Bank of England is raising interest rates. That spells misery for the poorest
Richard Murphy
Economics
May 05, 2022
The Bank of England is wrestling with dilemmas that could doom its independence
Tom Clark
Economics
December 21, 2020
Looking-glass monetary policy
Paul Wallace
Economics
October 29, 2020
Why negative interest rates wouldn’t help the UK economy
Andrew Sentance
Economics
June 26, 2020
In praise of Andrew Bailey
Oliver Kamm
Economics
May 29, 2020
Resist the siren song of negative interest rates
Andrew Sentance
Regulars
March 23, 2020
Are central banks now impotent?
Prospect Team
Economics
December 23, 2019
How can Andrew Bailey make his mark at the Bank of England?
Jonathan Portes
