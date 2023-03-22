Cost of Living

March 22, 2023
To fix poor mental health, fix poverty
We need to invest in education, welfare, affordable housing and mental health support before people reach crisis point
Simon Gunning
Politics
November 10, 2022
Britain's anxiety economy
Tom Clark
Society
August 27, 2022
The Edinburgh Festival Fringe at 75: a year of reckoning?
Christopher Silver
Economics
August 15, 2022
Charities provide vital support for struggling people—but they're also feeling the squeeze
Helen Barnard
Economics
August 10, 2022
Raising inflation is just the start of this crisis
Richard Murphy
Economics
Economics
August 04, 2022
The Bank of England is raising interest rates. That spells misery for the poorest
Richard Murphy
Economics
Economics
July 30, 2022
Why didn’t central banks see inflation coming?
Paul Wallace
Economics
Society
July 21, 2022
Displaced life: Going under amid rising costs
Jason Thomas-Fournillier From the magazine
Society
Society
June 16, 2022
The root of the cost-of-living crisis? Unaffordable housing
Sarah Collins
Society
