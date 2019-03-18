Log in
George Magnus
Economics
March 18, 2019
Recovering markets may yet be a flash in the pan
Unpredictability is likely to undermine the economy still further
September 07, 2015
Refugee crisis: politics aside, Britain needs immigrants
August 25, 2015
Black Monday: China isn't the cause of this meltdown in markets
May 07, 2015
Might this be a good election to lose?
March 05, 2014
The unevenness problem
The unevenness problem
January 28, 2014
George Magnus interview pt 2: stagnant wages, Ed Miliband and the banks
George Magnus interview pt 2: stagnant wages, Ed Miliband and the banks
May 22, 2013
What can Mark Carney do?
What can Mark Carney do?
December 17, 2011
Best gifts, worst gifts: an acorn from Barbara Cartland
Best gifts, worst gifts: an acorn from Barbara Cartland
January 28, 2011
The world's wildest investments
The world's wildest investments
Bartle Bull
