Fiscal Policy

May 08, 2020
Can “helicopter money” save the global economy?
The time may come for such a programme but it is not today
Megan Greene
Economics
March 16, 2020
A recession is near-guaranteed—so how do global policymakers minimise the damage?
Megan Greene
Economics
March 06, 2020
Budget 2020: the structure of government has changed but the hard economic choices have not
Tim Pitt
Economics
November 26, 2019
Political leaders must set out credible plans to tackle the next downturn
James Smith
Economics
January 30, 2019
Nonsense economics: the rise of modern monetary theory
Jonathan Portes
Economics
Economics
May 21, 2014
Italian Finance Minister: UK's fiscal position worse than Italy's
Jay Elwes
Economics
Economics
February 25, 2014
UK growth: "more progress" than the US
Jay Elwes
Economics
Economics
December 19, 2013
The Federal Reserve's statement on tapering quantitative easing
Prospect Team
Economics
Essays
December 12, 2013
Big ideas of 2014: Secular stagnation—does monetary policy need a radical rethink?
Jonathan Derbyshire
From the magazine
Essays
