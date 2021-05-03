Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Economic Policy
Economics
May 03, 2021
Does government debt matter any more?
Running up debt used to prefigure political ruin, but in the 2020s nothing seems to stop governments living in the red
Philip Coggan
From the magazine
Other
January 30, 2018
What Basic Income advocates could learn from Universal Credit (yes, really)
Graeme Cooke
Politics
February 18, 2015
General Election 2015: three ideas for Ed Miliband
Anatole Kaletsky
From the magazine
Politics
February 03, 2014
Interview with Andrew Sentance pt1: Labour, tax and the banks
Jay Elwes
Economics
December 20, 2012
What next?
Adam Posen
From the magazine
Economics
What next?
Adam Posen
From the magazine
Radio 4
October 12, 2011
Prospect Think Tank Awards winners announced
Prospect
Radio 4
Prospect Think Tank Awards winners announced
Prospect
Essays
September 21, 2011
Can Britain make it?
Richard Lambert
From the magazine
Essays
Can Britain make it?
Richard Lambert
From the magazine
Regulars
September 21, 2011
The way we were: Life of the party
Ian Irvine
From the magazine
Regulars
The way we were: Life of the party
Ian Irvine
From the magazine
Economics
November 08, 2010
Surplus nations vs deficit nations
Tom Streithorst
Economics
Surplus nations vs deficit nations
Tom Streithorst
1
2
3
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 11
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines