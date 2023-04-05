Debt

Debt-image
Austerity
April 05, 2023
Was austerity worth it? We put the question to two economic heavyweights
A former Treasury chief who oversaw the programme and a Keynesian economist who champions public investment debate one of the most controversial policies of modern times
Ann Pettifor From the magazine
Debt-image
Economics
June 15, 2022
Has the Ukraine war plunged the global economy into a crisis spiral?
Vicky Pryce
Debt-image
Economics
May 23, 2022
The Treasury needs to win the argument for sound money once more
Howard Davies
Debt-image
Economics
March 23, 2022
Did Rishi Sunak do whatever it takes?
Paul Wallace
Debt topic image
Politics
March 03, 2022
We need more immigration, not less
Giles Merritt From the magazine
Politics
Debt-image
We need more immigration, not less
Giles Merritt
From the magazine
Debt topic image
Economics
January 19, 2022
The problem with buy now, pay later
Róisín Lanigan
Economics
Debt-image
The problem with buy now, pay later
Róisín Lanigan
Debt topic image
Economics
November 25, 2021
UK public debt stands at almost 100 per cent of GDP. History shows how to respond
Barry Eichengreen
Economics
Debt-image
UK public debt stands at almost 100 per cent of GDP. History shows how to respond
Barry Eichengreen
Debt topic image
Economics
April 05, 2021
Post-Covid economics: How the virus could kill off our damaging debt delusions
Geoff Crocker
Economics
Debt-image
Post-Covid economics: How the virus could kill off our damaging debt delusions
Geoff Crocker
Debt topic image
Politics
March 03, 2021
Why Rishi Sunak’s budget has economic and political logic on its side
Tim Pitt
Politics
Debt-image
Why Rishi Sunak’s budget has economic and political logic on its side
Tim Pitt
1 2 3 4 ... 19 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 92
About us Subscribe Contact us Staff Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Advertise with us
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines