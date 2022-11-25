Aid

Politics
November 25, 2022
International aid cuts undermine the UK's commitment to clean growth
The government has been playing dubious accounting tricks on its aid spending to prioritise domestic issues over the world’s poorest
Peter Ricketts
Politics
October 25, 2021
International co-operation is vital to solve global problems. So why has Britain retreated?
Preet Gill
Politics
June 07, 2021
The false economy of cutting aid
World
May 19, 2021
Abuse scandals still rock the humanitarian aid world. Why is progress so slow?
Tanya Wood
World
February 05, 2021
World
We were promised the integrated defence review by now. Where is it?
Joyce Anelay
World
January 28, 2021
How to save aid
World
How to save aid
Mark Hellowell
Politics
November 20, 2020
The UK is diminishing its influence by cutting its aid budget in a global crisis
Caroline Lucas
Politics
June 30, 2020
The Dfid/FCO merger is an expensive distraction—but we have to make the best of it
Charlotte Powell
Politics
June 16, 2020
In place of vision: Boris Johnson tinkers with Whitehall while Britain is adrift
Rory Stewart
