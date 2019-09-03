Adam Smith

Adam Smith-image
Culture
September 03, 2019
Cosmopolitanism sounds good in theory, but can it work?
The philosopher Martha Nussbaum has her doubts
Ada Bronowski From the magazine
Adam Smith-image
Culture
March 29, 2019
What critics of liberalism get wrong
Deirdre Nansen McCloskey From the magazine
Adam Smith-image
Culture
December 10, 2018
Prospect's books of 2018: economics
Prospect Team From the magazine
Adam Smith-image
Culture
July 16, 2018
Why Adam Smith wasn't a heartless neoliberal
Bill Emmott From the magazine
Adam Smith topic image
Culture
August 15, 2017
Why David Hume and Adam Smith were the original odd couple
Jesse Norman From the magazine
Culture
Adam Smith-image
Why David Hume and Adam Smith were the original odd couple
Jesse Norman
From the magazine
Adam Smith topic image
Economics
November 13, 2015
Dani Rodrik: when economics works and when it doesn't
Jonathan Derbyshire
Economics
Adam Smith-image
Dani Rodrik: when economics works and when it doesn't
Jonathan Derbyshire
Adam Smith topic image
Culture
February 19, 2015
Book review: 'Who Cooked Adam Smith’s Dinner?' by Katrine Marçal
Jessica Abrahams From the magazine
Culture
Adam Smith-image
Book review: 'Who Cooked Adam Smith’s Dinner?' by Katrine Marçal
Jessica Abrahams
From the magazine
Adam Smith topic image
Essays
January 22, 2015
Should we give up on taxing companies?
Charles Dumas From the magazine
Essays
Adam Smith-image
Should we give up on taxing companies?
Charles Dumas
From the magazine
Adam Smith topic image
Culture
June 18, 2014
The way we were: The super-rich
Ian Irvine From the magazine
Culture
Adam Smith-image
The way we were: The super-rich
Ian Irvine
From the magazine
1 2 3 4 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 17
About us Subscribe Contact us Staff Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Advertise with us
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines