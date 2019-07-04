Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Ons
Politics
July 04, 2019
Mortality rates are on the rise in the UK—so why is no-one talking about it?
Ask yourself this: why do we care so little that we cannot even be bothered to analyse and interrogate our own mortality statistics properly?
Danny Dorling
Politics
January 04, 2018
UK life expectancy has stopped rising—and austerity could be to blame
Dorling and Gietel-Basten
Economics
January 26, 2017
What will the consumer do?
Duncan Weldon
Economics
October 27, 2016
The post-referendum economy: unscathed, so far
George Magnus
Economics
August 13, 2014
UK Employment Figures: A frabjous day for all?
Jay Elwes
Economics
UK Employment Figures: A frabjous day for all?
Jay Elwes
Politics
May 29, 2014
Drugs and prostitution contribute £10bn a year to GDP
Josh Lowe
Politics
Drugs and prostitution contribute £10bn a year to GDP
Josh Lowe
Politics
May 14, 2014
Vince Cable: Self-employed must take on staff
Jay Elwes
Politics
Vince Cable: Self-employed must take on staff
Jay Elwes
Economics
April 29, 2014
ONS Q1 Figures: UK growth at 0.8 per cent
Josh Lowe
Economics
ONS Q1 Figures: UK growth at 0.8 per cent
Josh Lowe
Politics
April 18, 2014
What does the wages rise mean for Labour?
Jay Elwes
Politics
What does the wages rise mean for Labour?
Jay Elwes
1
2
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 9
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines