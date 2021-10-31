Speed Data

Speed Data-image
Politics
October 31, 2021
In data: our damaging inequality illusions
Why “social mobility” waffle does more harm than good
Tom Clark
Speed Data-image
Society
October 03, 2021
For pete’s sake: the slow decline of British swearing
David McAllister From the magazine
Speed Data-image
Politics
August 29, 2021
In data: the changing face of trade unionism
David McAllister
Speed Data-image
Politics
July 12, 2021
In data: England's divides
David McAllister
Speed Data topic image
Society
June 06, 2021
In data: capital flight
Tom Clark
Society
Speed Data-image
In data: capital flight
Tom Clark
Speed Data topic image
Politics
May 02, 2021
In data: local elections vs Westminster
Tom Clark
Politics
Speed Data-image
In data: local elections vs Westminster
Tom Clark
Speed Data topic image
Economics
February 26, 2021
In data: what are Britain’s fisheries gaining from Brexit?
David McAllister From the magazine
Economics
Speed Data-image
In data: what are Britain’s fisheries gaining from Brexit?
David McAllister
From the magazine
Speed Data topic image
Politics
January 22, 2021
In data: the benefits squeeze
Tom Clark From the magazine
Politics
Speed Data-image
In data: the benefits squeeze
Tom Clark
From the magazine
Speed Data topic image
Regulars
December 04, 2020
In data: working from home
Tom Clark
Regulars
Speed Data-image
In data: working from home
Tom Clark
1 2 3 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 11
About us Subscribe Contact us Staff Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Advertise with us
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines