Politics
December 19, 2022
The government's data protection plans risk prioritising growth over human rights—but it's not too late to change course
The Data Protection and Digital Information Bill has been pushed back to consultation. Any new version must not weaken our vital data rights
Sasjkia Otto
Politics
December 06, 2021
Human oversight is crucial for automated decision-making. So why is it being reduced?
Tatiana Kazim
Politics
October 31, 2021
In data: our damaging inequality illusions
Tom Clark
Society
October 03, 2021
For pete’s sake: the slow decline of British swearing
David McAllister From the magazine
Politics
August 29, 2021
In data: the changing face of trade unionism
David McAllister
Politics
July 12, 2021
In data: England's divides
David McAllister
Technology
June 12, 2021
The NHS wants to transform how it shares our data—but without more safeguards it could fail patients
Carsten Jung
Society
June 06, 2021
In data: capital flight
Tom Clark
Data topic image
Politics
June 02, 2021
Britain’s housing in numbers
David McAllister
