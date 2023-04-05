Public Spending

Public Spending-image
Austerity
April 05, 2023
Was austerity worth it? We put the question to two economic heavyweights
A former Treasury chief who oversaw the programme and a Keynesian economist who champions public investment debate one of the most controversial policies of modern times
Ann Pettifor From the magazine
Public Spending-image
Economics
March 11, 2020
Will Sunak’s emergency budget prevent a UK recession?
Vicky Pryce
Public Spending-image
Economics
December 09, 2019
Criticisms of Labour’s spending plans are strangely disconnected from economic reality
Shreya Nanda
Public Spending-image
Economics
September 19, 2019
Duty of fiscal candour: why public spending figures should be presented much more clearly
Paul Wallace
Public Spending topic image
Politics
April 22, 2015
What does Britain need from the next five years?
Bronwen Maddox From the magazine
Politics
Public Spending-image
What does Britain need from the next five years?
Bronwen Maddox
From the magazine
Public Spending topic image
Politics
March 13, 2015
Big Question: what should our armed forces do?
Prospect Team
Politics
Public Spending-image
Big Question: what should our armed forces do?
Prospect Team
Public Spending topic image
Economics
December 05, 2013
The Autumn Statement: George Osborne's cautious medicine
James Zuccollo
Economics
Public Spending-image
The Autumn Statement: George Osborne's cautious medicine
James Zuccollo
Public Spending topic image
Politics
October 16, 2013
There is an alternative: the politics of public spending
Andrew Harrop
Politics
Public Spending-image
There is an alternative: the politics of public spending
Andrew Harrop
Public Spending topic image
Economics
May 22, 2013
How much should be spent on the NHS?
Paul Johnson From the magazine
Economics
Public Spending-image
How much should be spent on the NHS?
Paul Johnson
From the magazine
1 2 3 4 ... 6 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 28
About us Subscribe Contact us Staff Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Advertise with us
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines