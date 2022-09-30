Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Markets
Politics
September 30, 2022
Truss and Kwarteng have blown it
A government should never base its ability to pay on hope alone
Sam Freedman
From the magazine
Economics
November 04, 2020
The Competition and Markets Authority: a powerful body faces an uncertain future
George Peretz
Economics
February 24, 2020
Markets wake up to the impact of coronavirus
Paul Wallace
Economics
August 09, 2019
The government’s no-deal preparations have left businesses in the dark
Anna Jerzewska
Economics
July 08, 2019
Watch the financial cycle: are we headed for recession?
George Magnus
Economics
Watch the financial cycle: are we headed for recession?
George Magnus
Economics
November 16, 2018
Brexit uncertainty consumes Britain’s political and economic spheres
George Magnus
Economics
Brexit uncertainty consumes Britain’s political and economic spheres
George Magnus
Economics
September 28, 2018
Brexit Britain is playing chicken with the economy
Paul Wallace
Economics
Brexit Britain is playing chicken with the economy
Paul Wallace
Economics
September 06, 2018
The emerging crisis in emerging markets
Paul Wallace
Economics
The emerging crisis in emerging markets
Paul Wallace
Opinions
August 20, 2018
Should we abolish property rights?
Diane Coyle
From the magazine
Opinions
Should we abolish property rights?
Diane Coyle
From the magazine
1
2
3
4
...
6
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 28
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines