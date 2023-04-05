Urban Life and Town Planning

Cities
April 05, 2023
What is freedom? 15-minute city conspiracies show just how little some understand it
Critics of low-traffic neighbourhoods and walkable cities say that such plans threaten their liberty. Stuart Jeffries reports from the frontline in a new culture war
Stuart Jeffries From the magazine
Essays
December 22, 2007
Cooler cities
Matthew Lockwood From the magazine
Opinions
May 25, 2007
Leave London alone
Paul Barker From the magazine
Essays
April 28, 2007
A city of capital
Simon Parker From the magazine
Columns
April 28, 2007
These islands
Simon Jenkins
Essays
April 28, 2007
Interview: Ken Livingstone
Simon Parker From the magazine
Lifestyle
February 25, 2007
Tightening the green belt
Max Nathan
Environment News
October 21, 2005
Uncool cities
Joel Kotkin
Essays
April 16, 2005
London witness
Paul Barker From the magazine
