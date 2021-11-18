Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
Politics
November 18, 2021
All points south: is this the week the Tories reverted to type?
On the train home to Yorkshire, I’d like to believe in “levelling up.” But this week’s news on high-speed rail and elderly care is making that much more difficult
Tom Clark
Politics
November 17, 2021
Why scrapping HS2 East will deform England’s whole economic geography
Andrew Adonis
Politics
August 25, 2021
How to connect a country
Andrew Adonis
Opinions
September 01, 2019
Northern transport: correcting a shameful London bias
Kevin Hollinrake
From the magazine
Politics
August 17, 2018
Meet the controller: interview with National Infrastructure Commission Chair
Jay Elwes
Politics
April 20, 2016
The future of cities
Andy Davis
Politics
July 14, 2014
What should Britain build?
Prospect Team
Politics
June 23, 2014
Osborne flies the flag for Manchester
Jonathan Derbyshire
Essays
November 14, 2013
How would you fix London?
Prospect Team
