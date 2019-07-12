Log in
July 12, 2019
The rise and fall of the high-density madmen
Post-war British architecture often gets a bad rap. But it wasn’t all concrete and cars—some, like my father Peter Self, wanted to created urban living spaces on a human scale
Will Self
From the magazine
Politics
June 26, 2018
Bring local residents into the planning process
Roger Scruton
Culture
May 10, 2018
A response to Anna Minton: we need city power, not urban ideology
Prospect Team
Other
March 22, 2018
For national success in infrastructure, go local
Stephen Hammond
From the magazine
Infrastructure investment: Time to recapture the ambition of 1945
Stephen Kinnock
From the magazine
Policy report: Infrastructure
Jay Elwes
From the magazine
Economics
Starting small: what support do small scale housebuilders need?
Andy Davis
Culture
After 40 years of professional oblivion, Neave Brown’s RIBA award is thoroughly deserved
Owen Hatherley
London's nowhere neighbourhood
Wendell Steavenson
From the magazine
