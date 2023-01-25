Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
World
January 25, 2023
Welcome to Neom, Saudi Arabia’s desert dystopia in the making
Western architects are scrambling to work on a Saudi Arabian dream: a city founded on a 170km-long line of mirrored towers. But will it end up as a series of broken pieces?
Deyan Sudjic
From the magazine
Culture
May 12, 2022
Raphael: angel with a clipboard
Keith Miller
From the magazine
Essays
January 25, 2020
Homes for the future: how architects are responding to the climate crisis
Andrew Dickson
From the magazine
Essays
July 12, 2019
The rise and fall of the high-density madmen
Will Self
From the magazine
Architecture
June 26, 2019
Culture
June 09, 2019
The hidden lives behind the Bauhaus movement
Keith Miller
From the magazine
Essays
January 31, 2019
The Duel: Has modern architecture ruined Britain?
JS Curl and B Calder
From the magazine
Culture
November 13, 2018
Why we should be critical of television's love affair with Brutalism
Owen Hatherley
Culture
May 10, 2018
A response to Anna Minton: we need city power, not urban ideology
Prospect Team
