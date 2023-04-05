Infrastructure

Log in
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
April 05, 2023
What is freedom? 15-minute city conspiracies show just how little some understand it
Critics of low-traffic neighbourhoods and walkable cities say that such plans threaten their liberty. Stuart Jeffries reports from the frontline in a new culture war
Stuart Jeffries
From the magazine
World
January 25, 2023
Welcome to Neom, Saudi Arabia’s desert dystopia in the making
Deyan Sudjic
From the magazine
Society
August 14, 2022
Imagining a future beyond car ownership
Stefan Stern
Culture
August 12, 2022
In praise of British Rail
Christian Wolmar
Politics
June 24, 2022
How popular are the rail strikes?
Society
June 16, 2022
Displaced life: Our buses are faring badly
Jason Thomas-Fournillier
From the magazine
People
May 12, 2022
TfL commissioner Andy Byford: ‘Our job is to make the political masters look good’
Jem Bartholomew
Culture
May 12, 2022
Raphael: angel with a clipboard
Keith Miller
From the magazine
Politics
November 18, 2021
All points south: is this the week the Tories reverted to type?
Tom Clark
