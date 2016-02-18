North Sea Oil

Culture
February 18, 2016
Book review: Independence or Union by TM Devine
John McTernan From the magazine
Politics
January 04, 2016
The SNP’s economic case is draining away
George Magnus
Opinions
January 22, 2015
Oil supplement: Solid in the Granite City
Colette Cohen From the magazine
Economics
January 21, 2015
Oil supplement: Fate of the North Sea
Paul Stevens From the magazine
Essays
March 20, 2012
Energy special: Surprise—the oil price isn’t higher
Dieter Helm From the magazine
Economics
March 19, 2012
Surprise: the oil price isn’t higher
Dieter Helm From the magazine
Economics
January 25, 2012
Scotland should choose the krone
David Hale From the magazine
Essays
September 21, 2011
Britain in 2021
Prospect From the magazine
Opinions
April 27, 2010
Innovation for the nation
Will Hutton From the magazine
