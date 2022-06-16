Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
Politics
June 16, 2022
When Extinction Rebellion met Big Oil
Extinction Rebellion are often dismissed as a loony fringe with no realistic ideas for solving the climate crisis. So we put three of the group in the same room with a former BP executive to see whether they could agree on anything
Nick Butler
From the magazine
Economics
June 15, 2022
Has the Ukraine war plunged the global economy into a crisis spiral?
Vicky Pryce
Economics
April 04, 2022
Want to lower energy bills? Scrapping net zero is not the answer
Alex Luke
Technology
January 11, 2022
The lessons of a completely unnecessary energy crisis
Nick Butler
World
June 11, 2021
Will legal action bring about a reckoning for big oil?
Jennifer Johnson
Technology
May 28, 2021
Is oil and gas exploration at an end?
Nick Butler
Economics
July 31, 2020
Government is now lagging behind energy companies in the green transition
Nick Butler
Economics
June 04, 2020
How Covid-19 could help eliminate fossil fuel subsidies
Mario Pezzini and Håvard Halland
Economics
June 01, 2020
The collapsing oil price is the final nail in the coffin of the case for Scottish Independence
Nick Butler
