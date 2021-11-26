Industrial Strategy

Politics
November 26, 2021
The endless woes of Ferguson Marine
The travails of Scotland’s only nationalised shipyard are perhaps symptomatic of bigger problems at the heart of the country’s industrial strategy
David McAllister
Economics
July 06, 2020
Why the government’s dreams of techno-nationalist glory are really a throwback to the past
Guy de Jonquières
Politics
June 19, 2020
After the crisis: an agenda for Britain?
Stephen Wright
Economics
December 12, 2017
Remaking your future: it's time for Britain to capitalise in our world-leading industry
Greg Clark
Identity
December 12, 2017
Brexit Britain: the future of industry
Saskia Perriard-Abdoh
Economics
December 09, 2017
The risks of intervention
Geoffrey Owen
Politics
December 06, 2017
Why the government’s industrial strategy isn’t fit for purpose
Len Shackleton
Economics
December 05, 2017
The economies of the far east will become crucial for British trade
Richard Graham
Economics
December 05, 2017
Industrial Strategy: taking back control
Craig Berry
