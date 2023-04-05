Agriculture

Log in
April 05, 2023
Farming life: Clarkson’s Farm is a double-edged sword
The show enjoyable depicts the real challenges farmers face. But Clarkson can be a liability
Tom Martin
From the magazine
Culture
April 05, 2023
‘Light-hearted but smart comfort reading at its best’
Lucy Scholes
From the magazine
Society
March 01, 2023
Farming life: We are not a flyover state
Tom Martin
From the magazine
Farming
January 25, 2023
Farming life: “I hope I remember today forever”
Tom Martin
From the magazine
Society
December 08, 2022
Farming life: ‘A perfect setting for farming royalty’
Tom Martin
From the magazine
November 03, 2022
Farming life: Bean counting
Tom Martin
From the magazine
Society
October 06, 2022
Farming life: The five types of farmer you'll meet
Tom Martin
From the magazine
Society
September 08, 2022
Farming life: A farm on fire
Tom Martin
From the magazine
Society
Politics
September 08, 2022
George Monbiot and Tom Martin on the end—or rebirth—of farming
David McAllister
From the magazine
