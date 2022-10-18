Log in
October 18, 2022
Forget anti-growth: the real coalition is for green growth
Climate experts know that net zero and economic growth go hand-in-hand. After abandoning Trussonomics, a competent government should go for green
Sam Alvis
Economics
September 21, 2022
As government returns, we need a new plan for jobs and growth
Tony Wilson
Economics
August 22, 2022
Only a competitive exchange rate can save the UK economy
John Mills
Economics
March 07, 2022
Our economic goal should not be growth. It should be resilience
Paul Wallace
Economics
October 29, 2021
Carlota Perez and the economics of hope
Tom Clark
Economics
Inflation
September 02, 2021
Are fears of “stagflation” justified?
Megan Greene
Inflation
Economics
January 26, 2021
In defence of austerity
Nicholas Macpherson
Economics
Growth
May 05, 2020
The Prospect Interview #128: Slowing down the world, with Danny Dorling
Prospect Team
The Prospect Interview #128: Slowing down the world, with Danny Dorling
Economics
January 15, 2020
Growth in 2020: a less volatile but still lacklustre year lies ahead
Vicky Pryce
Growth in 2020: a less volatile but still lacklustre year lies ahead
