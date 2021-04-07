City News

City News-image
Economics
April 07, 2021
SPACs: the financial fashion for these shell companies could spell trouble
The City shouldn’t hurry to match risky innovations taking place across the Atlantic
Paul Wallace
City News-image
Politics
March 25, 2021
What would an EU deal on financial services look like?
Andrew Hilton
City News-image
Culture
November 14, 2018
What's the point of the City?
Richard McNeill Douglas From the magazine
City News-image
Economics
August 29, 2018
The Prospect podcast #48—the untold story of the financial crisis
Prospect Team
City News topic image
Economics
August 28, 2018
Financial weapons of mass destruction: Brexit and the looming derivatives threat
Jay Elwes
Economics
City News-image
Financial weapons of mass destruction: Brexit and the looming derivatives threat
Jay Elwes
City News topic image
Economics
November 16, 2016
London: the European City
Mark Boleat
Economics
City News-image
London: the European City
Mark Boleat
City News topic image
Economics
November 16, 2016
The service economy
Vicky Pryce
Economics
City News-image
The service economy
Vicky Pryce
City News topic image
Economics
September 16, 2015
Is the City worth it?
John Kay From the magazine
Economics
City News-image
Is the City worth it?
John Kay
From the magazine
City News topic image
Economics
February 27, 2015
HSBC's tough week
Philip Augar
Economics
City News-image
HSBC's tough week
Philip Augar
1 2 3 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 12
About us Subscribe Contact us Staff Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Advertise with us
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines