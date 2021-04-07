Log in
World
City News
April 07, 2021
SPACs: the financial fashion for these shell companies could spell trouble
The City shouldn’t hurry to match risky innovations taking place across the Atlantic
Paul Wallace
Politics
March 25, 2021
What would an EU deal on financial services look like?
Andrew Hilton
Culture
November 14, 2018
What's the point of the City?
Richard McNeill Douglas
From the magazine
Economics
August 29, 2018
The Prospect podcast #48—the untold story of the financial crisis
Prospect Team
Economics
August 28, 2018
Financial weapons of mass destruction: Brexit and the looming derivatives threat
Jay Elwes
Economics
September 16, 2015
Is the City worth it?
John Kay
From the magazine
Economics
February 27, 2015
HSBC's tough week
Philip Augar
